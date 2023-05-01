Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 18,560 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TJX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 618,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,346. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

