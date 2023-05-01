Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 783,672 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 783,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.13. 372,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,364. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

