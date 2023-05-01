Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,401 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.