Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $187.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,971. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

