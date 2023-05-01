Waycross Investment Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,167,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 591,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 177,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

