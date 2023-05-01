Waycross Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 15,782 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Jabil comprises 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,981 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,082. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

