Waycross Investment Management Co Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Insider Activity

Lear Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.83. 80,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

