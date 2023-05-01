WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $97.04. 366,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,740. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

