WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.40.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $96.33. 93,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.