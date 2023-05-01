WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $96.33. 93,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

