Wedbush Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $240.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

