Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2023 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00.

4/28/2023 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

4/18/2023 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 432,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,193. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $124.43.

Get Datadog Inc alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.