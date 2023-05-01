Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $425.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.92.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

TYL stock opened at $379.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 146.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.