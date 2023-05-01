West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion.

WJRYY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

