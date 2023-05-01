WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

HYZD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,009. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 164,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

