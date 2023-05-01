WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.36

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 5041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11,697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 565,899 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,899,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,488,000 after buying an additional 259,412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 164,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 143,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 100,370 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

