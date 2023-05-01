Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.87.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Wix.com Trading Up 0.4 %
Wix.com stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.