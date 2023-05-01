Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Wix.com stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

