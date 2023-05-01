Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $3,020.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,090.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

