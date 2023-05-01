WMS Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

Crown stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

