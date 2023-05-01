WMS Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

