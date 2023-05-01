WMS Partners LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

