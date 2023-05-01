WMS Partners LLC Has $75,000 Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

