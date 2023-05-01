WMS Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after buying an additional 735,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 584,862 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.