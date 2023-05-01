WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

NYSE ELV opened at $468.65 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

