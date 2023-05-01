WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

