WMS Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,276,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $125.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $170.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

