WMS Partners LLC Takes $300,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

