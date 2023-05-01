WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.26 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.