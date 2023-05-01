WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by VNET Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

About WNS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $11,357,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in WNS by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 290,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.