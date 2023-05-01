Wolfe Research Lowers Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $247.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

