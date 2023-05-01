Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) CEO Gregg A. Lowe Buys 5,450 Shares

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wolfspeed Price Performance
Shares of WOLF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,026. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $125.48.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Featured Stories
