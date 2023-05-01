WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $442.55 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $442.55 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,678,492,257 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

