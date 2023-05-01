Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.11. 1,136,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

