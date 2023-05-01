Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 7,757,158 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

