Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 7,757,158 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile
The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.