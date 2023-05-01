Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,624,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

