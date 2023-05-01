Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,086. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

