Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.06.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

