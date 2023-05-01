Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 794,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,426. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
