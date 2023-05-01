Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 64 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in General Dynamics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.02. 285,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

