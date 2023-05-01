Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Woodward Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 624,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,426. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Woodward by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

