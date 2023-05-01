WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 75,136 shares.The stock last traded at $58.98 and had previously closed at $57.91.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 760 ($9.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
