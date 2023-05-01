Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

