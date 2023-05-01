Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $40,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Xcel Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.91 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

