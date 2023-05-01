xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $1,274.55 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

