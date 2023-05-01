Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

