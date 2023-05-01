Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.55% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $261.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

