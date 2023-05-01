Zcash Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $36.25 or 0.00130558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $591.94 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00033652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars.

