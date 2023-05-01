ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,742.61 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $431,742.61 and approximately $20.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

