ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $430,353.40 and $40.86 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00049754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.