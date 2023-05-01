Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Shares of CB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.30. 193,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,658. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

