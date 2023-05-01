Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

PYPL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,857. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.